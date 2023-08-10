ADVERTISEMENT
The hate I received at the beginning of my career pushed me to work harder -Wendy Shay

Dorcas Agambila

Wendy Shay says that she was not bothered by not receiving love at the beginning of her career because it pushed her to work harder.

In a recent appearance on TV3's New Day show, Wendy Shay, shared her journey and the challenges she encountered.

Growing up in Germany, Wendy Shay experienced racial discrimination due to being Black. However, she was taken aback when she faced similar treatment upon returning to her home country, Ghana.

According to her, she didn’t allow the negative energy to get to her, which she confirmed was due to the pain and shock following Ebony’s death, and her subsequent signing on by Ruff Town Records.

The 'Habibi' hitmaker noted that these events rather played in her favour since every artiste yearned for attention and she was privileged at the time to be getting that, whether it was good or bad

“Living in a country where I thought racism was a thing, I raised my eyebrows when I got the same treatment from people.

“But also came at the right time for my career. Everything that I had achieved is very pivotal on the time I came into the industry.

“It is every artiste’s prayer to get attention and I got the attention whether good or bad, and given that opportunity, I didn’t play with it. When life throws lemon at you, you just make lemonades,” she stated

Wendy Shay's entry onto the music scene was marked by her debut hit "Uber Driver" in 2018.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
