The hate I received at the beginning of my career pushed me to work harder -Wendy Shay

Growing up in Germany, Wendy Shay experienced racial discrimination due to being Black. However, she was taken aback when she faced similar treatment upon returning to her home country, Ghana.

According to her, she didn’t allow the negative energy to get to her, which she confirmed was due to the pain and shock following Ebony’s death, and her subsequent signing on by Ruff Town Records.

The 'Habibi' hitmaker noted that these events rather played in her favour since every artiste yearned for attention and she was privileged at the time to be getting that, whether it was good or bad

“Living in a country where I thought racism was a thing, I raised my eyebrows when I got the same treatment from people.

“But also came at the right time for my career. Everything that I had achieved is very pivotal on the time I came into the industry.

“It is every artiste’s prayer to get attention and I got the attention whether good or bad, and given that opportunity, I didn’t play with it. When life throws lemon at you, you just make lemonades,” she stated

