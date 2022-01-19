RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

T.T blames misfortunes on his mother for taking him to powerful shrine

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Psalm Adjeteyfio who is popularly known as TT is accusing his mother of some of the misfortunes he is experiencing.

Psalm Adjeteyfio
Psalm Adjeteyfio

The veteran actor has disclosed that his biological mother initiated him at a shrine during his infancy. According to him, this was revealed to him after his stepmother took him to a spiritual lady who prayed for him.

Recommended articles

T.T says his stepmother cares about his welfare, hence, took him to the spiritual lady who revealed to him that his mother’s actions could be a contributing factor to his misfortunes.

Psalm Adjeteyfio
Psalm Adjeteyfio Psalm Adjeteyfio Pulse Ghana

My stepmother did something good. She took me to a spiritual lady and after praying, that’s where all these revelations came up,” he told Roselyn Feli, host of Changes on Joy Prime TV, during a yet-to-be aired episode of the show.

T.T adds that the spiritual lady has advised him to seek answers from his biological mom, an order which he obeyed and saw his mother confessing that to him that “you were a baby when I got you initiated into the Tigare shrine.”

Tigare shrine is one of the most popular traditional shrines in Ghana. The revelation follows the leaked audio of Psalm Adjeteyfio, in which he was heard begging for leftovers, after receiving over GH₵90,000 from different sources.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new land cruisers in romantic video (WATCH)

Vic Mensa arrested by U.S customs for carrying ‘mushrooms’ from Ghana trip

Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S

'I bought taxi for my son' - T.T on how he spent Dr Bawumia's cash gift to pay his rent

Psalm Adjetefio

Shocker as boyfriend claims to have spotted girlfriend on Date Rush looking for love

Giovano, host of Date Rush