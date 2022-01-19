The veteran actor has disclosed that his biological mother initiated him at a shrine during his infancy. According to him, this was revealed to him after his stepmother took him to a spiritual lady who prayed for him.
T.T blames misfortunes on his mother for taking him to powerful shrine
Psalm Adjeteyfio who is popularly known as TT is accusing his mother of some of the misfortunes he is experiencing.
T.T says his stepmother cares about his welfare, hence, took him to the spiritual lady who revealed to him that his mother’s actions could be a contributing factor to his misfortunes.
“My stepmother did something good. She took me to a spiritual lady and after praying, that’s where all these revelations came up,” he told Roselyn Feli, host of Changes on Joy Prime TV, during a yet-to-be aired episode of the show.
T.T adds that the spiritual lady has advised him to seek answers from his biological mom, an order which he obeyed and saw his mother confessing that to him that “you were a baby when I got you initiated into the Tigare shrine.”
Tigare shrine is one of the most popular traditional shrines in Ghana. The revelation follows the leaked audio of Psalm Adjeteyfio, in which he was heard begging for leftovers, after receiving over GH₵90,000 from different sources.
