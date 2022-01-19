T.T blames misfortunes on his mother for taking him to powerful shrine

T.T says his stepmother cares about his welfare, hence, took him to the spiritual lady who revealed to him that his mother’s actions could be a contributing factor to his misfortunes.

Psalm Adjeteyfio Pulse Ghana

“My stepmother did something good. She took me to a spiritual lady and after praying, that’s where all these revelations came up,” he told Roselyn Feli, host of Changes on Joy Prime TV, during a yet-to-be aired episode of the show.

T.T adds that the spiritual lady has advised him to seek answers from his biological mom, an order which he obeyed and saw his mother confessing that to him that “you were a baby when I got you initiated into the Tigare shrine.”