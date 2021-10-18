She shared the video on her Instagram handle just two days ago despite the challenging moments of Funny Face in the past week.

One would expect Vanessa to you her social media presence to utter comforting words to Funny Face to calm him down.

Funny Face has begun his social media outburst again in relation to his relationship with Vanessa and everyone involved. As always, he threatens to end his life after everything and urging his daughters to inherit and continue his legacy.

He also rained unprintable words on prominent Ghanaian personalities like Bola ray, Fada Dickson and his bosom friend, Emmanuel Adebayor.

For Fada Dickson, Funny Face says he ignored him when he got involved in an accident while on his way to visit Vanessa on the Kumasi- Accra Highway, but would have hypocritically sprayed huge sums of money at his burial.

He also claims Bola Ray sacked him from Kasapa Fm, a subsidiary of the EIB Network, after a year of working together, hence, insulting him.

Funny Face was a little lenient on Emmanuel Adebayor who only unfollowed him in 2020.

In a related development, Funny Face accuses actor James Gardiner and Bismark the Joke for sleeping with his baby mama Vanessa, recording it and sharing it with other guys even though they knew he has children with her.