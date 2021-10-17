RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch: Funny Face insults Fada Dickson, Adebyaor over his baby mama

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face’s raging beef with his baby mama Ama Vanessa has taken a new twist.

Funny Face and baby mama Vanessa
Funny Face and baby mama Vanessa

The ‘Cow and Chicken’ actor has taken to social media to blast some media personalities and celebrities for siding with his estranged woman.

Recommended articles

In a video that has gone viral, Funny Face is seen attacking the General Manager of the Despite Media Group, Fada Dickson for snitching on him.

The embattled comedian said the media mogul bailed out him despite his lifelong friendship with him.

“Wo maame twe Fada Dickson. Fada wo maame twe. You bailed out on me Fada, you bailed out on me”, he yelled in the video.

He also alleged that his baby mama Vanessa hasn’t called him the last two months despite being involved in an accident.

In a recent video, Funny Face dragged and disgraced his baby mama for being a thief.

According to him, Vanessa was stealing from him when they were living together but he kept it to himself because he didn’t want to disgrace the mother of his kids.

Funny Face went as far as revealing that Vanessa duped him during the delivery of her recent baby.

Check out the video below

Funnyface insults fada Dickson, bola ray and adebayor

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks 'mad Sam George' over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

MzGee quits job with TV3 and 3 FM

MzGee on TV3