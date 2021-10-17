Watch: Funny Face insults Fada Dickson, Adebyaor over his baby mama

In a video that has gone viral, Funny Face is seen attacking the General Manager of the Despite Media Group, Fada Dickson for snitching on him.

The embattled comedian said the media mogul bailed out him despite his lifelong friendship with him.

“Wo maame twe Fada Dickson. Fada wo maame twe. You bailed out on me Fada, you bailed out on me”, he yelled in the video.

He also alleged that his baby mama Vanessa hasn’t called him the last two months despite being involved in an accident.

In a recent video, Funny Face dragged and disgraced his baby mama for being a thief.

According to him, Vanessa was stealing from him when they were living together but he kept it to himself because he didn’t want to disgrace the mother of his kids.

Funny Face went as far as revealing that Vanessa duped him during the delivery of her recent baby.