Why wish death on me because I'm happy? – Yul Edochie

Kofi Boateng

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, says he doesn't understand why some people are bothered about his decisions to the point of wishing death on him and his family.

He made a post on social media captioned “As you wish me, so shall it be for you, 10 times.” Tuesday.

In the post Yul indicated that people are upset because he is happy, and as a result, are hoping bad things happen to his family.

“Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry ooo. Some people are even wishing my family death. I don’t understand. See me I no dey for ‘God heal my haters’. If you love me may triple love and blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall may downfall consume you.”

“If my lifestyle wey no concern you day pain you. Make e pain well well. If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion. You wish me well, it shall be well with you 10 times over Amen.”

In April this year, Yul’s decision to have a second wife broke the internet. It created different sections with some siding with him and other not agreeing with his decision.

He responded by saying those commentators didn’t understand what they were commenting on.

“People are talking about something that they don’t know the root of. There is always a reason for something and they don’t know the root. Everybody who is shouting and insulting me don’t live in my house. Nobody has asked what the issue is. As a man, you don’t say everything in public, you just protect your family. I’d rather take all the heat, because they will never understand. But I understand their pain.”

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

