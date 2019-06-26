Confirming their relationship to Charlie Sloth, in a recent interview, the “Hurtin Me” singer told the famous radio presenter that she met Burna Boy during her visit to Ghana.

Photos and flirting videos of the lovers once a while pops up on social media showing how much the two acts have been drowning in love with each other, with most fans falling in love with their union too.

READ ALSO: Chris Attoh is broken over his late wife's death, he loved her so much - Fred Nuamah reveals

In a new video sighted pulse.com.gh, the Nigerian singer was heard telling Brit act that she can’t be going out like that after he walked her off into a car that was taking her to 2019 BETs.

Stefflon, wore a long split dress that leaves one of her thighs on wild display with her butt side showing off. The lovers, however, met later at the BETs and they couldn’t let go of each other without any public display affection.

Catch up with the loved-up moments of the lovers at the BETs in the videos below.