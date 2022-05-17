You motivate me to FIX Menzgold swiftly – NAM 1

He shared a video on his official Instagram page in which he wore a dark suit and appeared enjoying himself with Akwaboah and Sarkodie’s ‘Megyen Mani.’

Accompanying the video was a caption that suggested he is been buoyed by his well-wishers to work quickly to prop his company up.

“A Knight templar is truly a fearless knight and secure on every side. For his soul is protected by an arm of faith, just as his body is protected by an arm of steel. He is thus deeply armed and need fear neither demons nor men”. Behold! the light is reborn. Thanks to y’all for the best wishes. Y’all gives me an urge; a good reason to want to FIX Menzgold swiftly like the speed of light. I’m motivated. God willing, we shall have clean slate a year by now. #GospelCrusader #GhanaShallProsper."

Menzgold Ghana Limited was a gold dealership and investment firm that promised customers an average of 7-10 percent monthly returns on investments. When the Government of Ghana found out it is a “fraudulent,” it shut it down.