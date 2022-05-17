Nana Appiah Mensah, known widely as NAM 1, said this in a post on Instagram as he celebrated his birthday on May 16, 2022.
You motivate me to FIX Menzgold swiftly – NAM 1
The founder of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited says his followers on social media give him an “urge” to turn the fortunes of his company around and get back into business by a year’s time.
He shared a video on his official Instagram page in which he wore a dark suit and appeared enjoying himself with Akwaboah and Sarkodie’s ‘Megyen Mani.’
Accompanying the video was a caption that suggested he is been buoyed by his well-wishers to work quickly to prop his company up.
“A Knight templar is truly a fearless knight and secure on every side. For his soul is protected by an arm of faith, just as his body is protected by an arm of steel. He is thus deeply armed and need fear neither demons nor men”. Behold! the light is reborn. Thanks to y’all for the best wishes. Y’all gives me an urge; a good reason to want to FIX Menzgold swiftly like the speed of light. I’m motivated. God willing, we shall have clean slate a year by now. #GospelCrusader #GhanaShallProsper."
Menzgold Ghana Limited was a gold dealership and investment firm that promised customers an average of 7-10 percent monthly returns on investments. When the Government of Ghana found out it is a “fraudulent,” it shut it down.
The firm is reported to have initially traded as Menzbank; then changed to Menzbanc and then finally to Menzgold, due to warnings from the Bank of Ghana about the use of 'bank' as a company name for a non-banking entity.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh