On Monday, December 7, 2020, Ghana will go to the polls to decide who will lead the country for the next four years.

While Ghana is gearing up for the elections, Shatta Wale has taken to Twitter to share a few words with his core followers and the ghetto youth.

He started off by saying ‘Ghana will be the biggest winner after the elections on Monday’.

“I will continue to say, Ghana will be the biggest winner after the elections on Monday. As citizens we are very discerning and know what the peace we are currently enjoying mean to us,” he tweeted.

Shatta Wale – who is currently touring the Western Region – told the youth that when politicians approach them to fight during the elections, they should ask of the whereabouts of the politicians’ children.

“If any politician come to you and tell you to go and fight in this year’s elections ask them the whereabouts of their children and family members #SM4Peace.”

He added: “Both @NAkufoAddo and @JDMahama are good friends, why should you allow yourself to be influenced to create confusion in the country due to elections?

Think twice ghetto youth. The future is in your hands, use your THUMB not the ARMS, be wise and vote in peace.”

Early this week, while touring the Jomoro constituency in the Western Region, Shatta Wale stopped by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Dorcas Nda-Affo Toffey’s campaign platform to endorse her.

Madam Toffey, who is the mother of afro-pop songstress Fantana, is contesting the Jomoro constituency parliamentary seat against sitting MP Paul Essien in the upcoming December polls.

And as a sign of loyalty, Shatta Wale took the opportunity to endorse Fantana’s mother and further urged his fans vote her massively.