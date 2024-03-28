8 years of lies - Yvonne slams Akufo-Addo as Dumsor threatens babies' lives at Tema Hospital

Reacting to the viral video from the Tema General Hospital, Yvonne Nelson was lost for words to describe the situation. She called the leaders of the country wicked.

In her own words, she said: "I don’t even know what to type. Our Leaders are WICKED".

The seasoned actress called out President Akufo-Addo and questioned how he sleeps at night, considering the poor infrastructure in the country. She wrote on X saying: "@NAkufoAddo how do you sleep at night? 8 years of lies. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP".

In the latest video from the hospital, some mothers are captured fanning their babies with cloth because of the heat in the wards after the electricity went out.

24 hours prior, a video of a blackout at the hospital went viral on social media platforms amid citizen anger at rolling power blackouts across the country. In the video, the neonatal ward is plunged into darkness due to lack of power.

A newborn is said to have died due to the erratic power supply situation at the facility, Accra-based GHOne TV has reported.

"Erratic power cut on Tuesday evening plunged the neonatal unit of Tema General Hospital into chaos, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of a newborn," the channel posted on social media on March 27, 2024.

"The neonatal unit, where infants requiring intensive care are housed, relies heavily on electricity to sustain life-saving equipment such as oxygen support and emergency care devices. The generator intended to provide backup power for the unit is prone to shutting down when overloaded," their post added.