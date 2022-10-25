Celestine Donkor threatens to sue Sally Mann for calling her a 'hypocrite' on Peace FM

Sally during a showbiz discussion on the radio station called out the gospel singer for failing to attend the funeral of Empress Gifty's grandmother and sister at Takoradi but was quick to share photos from the burial ceremony on her social media platforms.

"Celestine Donkor is a hypocrite. Let me explain her hypocritic act and if it isn't hypocrisy, I will withdraw it. Did you realize that Celestine Donkor posted photos of Empress Gifty's grandmother and sister's funeral on her Facebook page? So why did she post? It is a personal question I am asking her. Her attitude towards Empress is bad; she was invited to the funeral," said Sally.

The comments did not sit well Celestine Donkor. Accordingly, Kofi Donkor, the CEO of Dynamics Unlimited who doubles as the manager of gospel singer has announced plans to drag Sally Mann to court for defaming his artiste.

Via an official letter addressed to Power FM, Celestine's manage has given Peace FM a 24-hour ultimatum to disassociate themselves from Sally Mann's statement which he deemed defamatory.

"We are by this letter requesting that your institution dissociate itself from the said comment within twenty-four hours of receipt of this letter, your failure to do this leaves us with no option than to instruct our lawyers to seek redress at a court of competent jurisdiction," parts of the letter dated October 24 read.

The letter was titled "REQUEST TO DISSOCIATE YOURSELF FROM THE DEFAMATION COMMENT BY SALLY MANN" and it reads "I write on behalf [of] Dynamics Unlimited Inc (managers of Celestine Donkor) with regards to a viral video on social media in which a certain Sally Mann (also known as Sally Frimpong) made defamatory comments about our artiste on your platform(s).