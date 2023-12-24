ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

I don't believe in the 31st December Prophecies - Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, head Pastor and the founder of Alabaster International Ministries has recently expressed his skepticism regarding the practice of making prophecies specifically centered around the 31st of December.

Prophet-Kofi-Oduro
Prophet-Kofi-Oduro

In a departure from the tradition of delivering prophecies for the upcoming year on this date, Prophet Oduro has taken a critical stance, raising questions about the validity and purpose of such predictions.

Recommended articles

In a discussion on UTV Showbiz Night, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro made it clear that he does not adhere to the tradition of delivering prophecies specifically tied to the 31st of December.

He believes this departure from the customary practice of many religious leaders during the year-end period raises eyebrows and sparks conversations about the significance and credibility of such prophecies.

He has openly challenged whether such predictions are genuinely divinely inspired or if they have become more of a cultural and religious tradition with questionable relevance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't believe in that 31st prophecies that only come during the end of the year, I want to know the God that only reveals such prophecies during this period. The Bible says once God has spoken twice we have heard all powers and dominion belong to God hence it is very questionable to wait until this period to make such prophecies unless these leaders are trying to configure revealing such prophecies to a particular period"

He encourages individuals to take charge of their lives, make informed decisions, and cultivate a deep personal relationship with their faith.

"God speaks to his people every day, I don't know which God waits until the 31st-day end of the year to reveal a prophecy. I don't believe in that"

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emeka Ike and his ex-wife Suzanne Rero Ike

I was depressed, lost my property and kids – Emeka Ike recounts failed marriage

Victoria Lebene and Eugene

I married Nkonkonsa because he is wise - Victoria Lebene

Selina Boateng

I went through depression in U.S after childbirth; Selina Boateng on weight gain and more

Afua Asantewaa Sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa commences Guinness World Record Sing-a-thon Marathon