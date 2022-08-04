If gov't is building a church for God it should get hospital beds for men – Bulldog

Commenting on the death of her colleague actor, Actress Grace Omabo aka Maame Dokonu revealed that 'Waakye' wasn't offered a bed when he was rushed to the hospital.

Actor Ekow Blankson also stated that Waakye "was rushed to the hospital yesterday after suffering from a mild stroke but upon getting there, there was no bed. Luckily one of the guys from 'Obra' who works at the hospital got him a bed after a while".

Maame Dokonu affirmed the report and said "at the 37 Military Hospital, they also had no hospital beds so he was attended to on a stretcher. Before they got back with equipment to attend to him, he gave up the ghost".

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the no-bed syndrome at medical health facilities in the country, Bulldog expressed disappointment and said since the government is working on building a church for God, they should also think of acquiring more hospital beds for humans.

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, he said: "These are things that our people in power should look at – we are building a church for God, I think we should get beds for men."

He stated that the late actor would have probably been alive if he had been admitted to the first hospital he was rushed to.

He noted: "Maybe if they had treated him the first time the thing happened, it would have prolonged the timing a little bit."

Ghana's healthcare system is beset with challenges along the delivery chain with the lack of beds.