Kwesi Botchway: Ghanaian artist sells out masterpiece work after days of release

Released on June 15, 2022, the cotton paper art piece shows how the Black African woman is confidently fitted in her chair in all luxury and boldness.

“The sitter reclines confidently into her chair, luxuriating in a casual moment of relaxation. Rich purple is integral to Botchway’s palette – connoting royalty, seduction and glamour. Acrylic hand-finishing draws focus to areas where Botchway believes our emotions are best portrayed; the eyes and lips.”

The stylish portrait which comes in two different dimensions, unframed: 43.3in x 37.4in, Framed: 46.5in x 40.6in x 1.6in is estimated to have sold for $5000 to $7000 each, respectively.

Framed in a black painted wooden visible grain and fitted with UV plexiglass for protection, the fine art comes in a hand-pulled, 57-layer silkscreen with bespoke silver ink and fine glitter, printed on 410gsm Somerset Tub Sized Radiant White paper and uniquely hand-finished by the artist in acrylic paint with the embedded signature of the artist which gives it a complete finishing.

According to him, the ability to draw the viewers into his works has been his selling point. “My work compels the viewer to become physically and emotionally invested in the subject’s story,” he said.

Speaking to Kwesi Botchway’s manager and studio director Musa Mousse, he expressed his profound gratitude for the success of this printout edition. “This is a big deal for the African art community,” he said.

Kwesi currently is poised to work on the release of his second set of limited-edition prints.

Kwesi Botchway is an artist and founder of Worldfaze art studio in a compelling vision whose paintings speak of the richness and complexity of black lives.

Born in Accra-Ghana and studied Art, at the Ghanatta College of Art and Design. His Paintings help create an intriguing dialogue between the subject’s message and the viewer.