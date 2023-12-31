Mr. Logic makes U-turn on supporting Fred Nuamah over John Dumelo

ADVERTISEMENT
Mr. Logic, a regular entertainment pundit, has made a surprising U-turn in his political endorsements, initially supporting Fred Nuamah, Mr. Logic has now shifted his allegiance to the charismatic actor and politician, John Dumelo.

Mr. Logic's initial support for Fred Nuamah, a fellow industry insider and the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Movie Awards, raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the intersection of entertainment and politics.

Nuamah received an early nod from Mr. Logic as a political candidate deserving of support.

However, in a twist that has left many fans and political observers intrigued, Mr. Logic has made a sudden about-face in his endorsement preferences.

During the year-end episode of UTV's showbiz night, Mr. Logic expressed regret over his initial endorsement of Fred Nuamah instead of John Dumelo.

He conveyed that had he been aware that the political banter between the two TV personalities was a strategic stunt to garner momentum for the election year, he would have made a more informed and favorable choice.

"I wouldn't have backed Fred Nuamah initially if I had known they were using mind games to attract attention. Upon reflecting on my endorsement of Fred and the feedback received from John, I regret throwing my support behind Fred Nuamah. They were manipulating public perception as part of a stunt to build momentum for the upcoming election. Therefore, I retract my initial endorsement of Fred Nuamah. I am now neutral, and both parties can proceed to confront each other without my allegiance."

