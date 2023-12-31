Mr. Logic makes U-turn on supporting Fred Nuamah over John Dumelo

Nuamah received an early nod from Mr. Logic as a political candidate deserving of support.

However, in a twist that has left many fans and political observers intrigued, Mr. Logic has made a sudden about-face in his endorsement preferences.

During the year-end episode of UTV's showbiz night, Mr. Logic expressed regret over his initial endorsement of Fred Nuamah instead of John Dumelo.

He conveyed that had he been aware that the political banter between the two TV personalities was a strategic stunt to garner momentum for the election year, he would have made a more informed and favorable choice.