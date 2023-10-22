ADVERTISEMENT
Rethink your priorities for the nation - Whitney Boakye tells gov't

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Whitney Boakye-Mensah, the Managing Partner and Creative Director of INNOVATIONS / EVENTS, and an entertainment pundit, has called upon the Akufo Addo administration to reconsider its priorities for the nation.

Her concerns are centered on the controversies surrounding the construction of a National Cathedral in light of the current economic challenges.

During a conversation on UTV's Showbiz Night, Boakye-Mensah expressed the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has enjoyed significant goodwill from the Ghanaian people, should listen to the concerns of the citizens and reconsider the prioritization of the National Cathedral project.

She stated, "The same people you had that goodwill from are also saying that from the promises you made us, things have changed but not for the better. So after all this, if we are struggling to find ourselves, you want to tax us to fund such a project, and the people are telling you that it's not a priority when you have your economy in decline, your health system facing challenges, and people expressing dissatisfaction with the state of affairs. Is building a tourist center really what you want to focus on?"

Meanwhile, there have been resignations from some board members of the trustees overseeing the National Cathedral project.

Archbishops Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba have stepped down from the Board of Trustees, citing concerns about the lack of accountability and transparency regarding the project calling for a thorough audit of the project to address these issues.

