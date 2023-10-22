Rethink your priorities for the nation - Whitney Boakye tells gov't

She stated, "The same people you had that goodwill from are also saying that from the promises you made us, things have changed but not for the better. So after all this, if we are struggling to find ourselves, you want to tax us to fund such a project, and the people are telling you that it's not a priority when you have your economy in decline, your health system facing challenges, and people expressing dissatisfaction with the state of affairs. Is building a tourist center really what you want to focus on?"