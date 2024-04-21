S3fa dispels rumors of firm buttocks, proves softness at Guinness Accratravaganza

In addition to delivering an unforgettable musical experience, S3fa seized the opportunity to address the unfounded rumors surrounding her physique with grace and confidence, she demonstrated that her buttocks are soft, putting an end to the speculation once and for all.

To further solidify her stance, S3fa called upon a fan from the crowd to testify to the softness of her buttocks, sending the audience into a frenzy of cheers and screams.

S3fa's dignified response and undeniable talent served as a powerful rebuttal to the rumors, emphasizing the importance of focusing on an artist's artistry rather than their physical appearance.

Known for her soulful voice, captivating stage presence, and infectious energy, S3fa's performance at the Guinness Accratravaganza further solidified her reputation as one of Ghana's most promising talents, earning her praise from fans and critics alike.

The Guinness Accratravaganza, powered by the world-renowned stout brand Guinness, delivered a multi-layered experience that brought together Accra's diverse communities of foodies, music enthusiasts, fashion aficionados, and sports lovers, along with arts and culture enthusiasts who appreciate the premium taste and spirit of the iconic black liquid.

Featuring an array of performances, the event showcased the talents of renowned artists such as the evergreen hiplife duo R2Bees and Ghana's emerging pop star Olive TheBoy, alongside exciting new acts like Crispen, Yaw Darling, Chayuta, Romeo Swag, Demmi, and Afro Genix.