Social media trolls Wendy Shay’s makeup and style to Glitz

The 2018 Glitz Style Awards was held over the weekend, September 1st 2018, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and Wendy Shay is already making headlines with her look.

It was all glitz and glamour at the just ended Glitz awards with some laudable statements from celebrities on the red carpet.

Budding hip-life artist, Wendy Addo known in Showbiz circles as Wendy Shay, also popped up on the red carpet but unfortunately for her,social media platforms have labelled her one of the worst dressed celebrity for the night for her entire look.

Wendy had a heavy make up on and rocked a turtle neck peplum top with a skirt. The look got netizens commenting with diverse opinions. Some of the fans bashed her and even advice she fires her make up artist for doing such a ‘horrible’ make up.

Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Wendy Shay's look.