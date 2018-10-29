Watch Wendy Shay's stunning performance at BF Suma Ghana Connect 18 concert

news

RuffTown Records signed act Wendy Shay was the Queen of the Night at the BF Suma Ghana Connect 18 held on October 28, at the Fantasy Dome inside the Trade Fair Centre Accra.

Currently, the most talked about female artiste in the music industry, her name listed amongst the performers for the night was one of the selling points for the show.

Coming on stage with her backup dancers who were clothed at choristers, the Kwahu Beyonce began her performance with her praises to God on Psalm 35. She was joined on stage by Kuami Eugene who featured on the song.

Followed with “Uber Driver”, “Bedroom Commando” and joined on stage by Eno Barony to perform “The Boy Is Mine”.

Her stagecraft ended with "Astalavista" which was looped twice amidst cheers from the crowd.

Patrons of the show are already attesting to the fact that the show was a huge success as they were not disappointed with her performance.