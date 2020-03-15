Travellers using the Tamale-Kintampo highway on Saturday had the shock of their lives as armed robbers attacked them at Porto in the Bono East Region.

Occupants of vehicles in Urvan buses were ordered to stop by the robbers who took away their monies, phones, laptops and other valuables.

A lot of the passengers were robbed of their property and other belongings during the period of attack, while those who could not give them money were also subjected to severe beatings.

Joy News reports that, "Everything they were carrying, from their laptops, wallets, ID cards and sums of money. As if this was not enough, they also beat with clubs and the butt of their guns. Some sustained cuts in their heads."

The robbers who were reportedly between 12 in number are believed to be Ghanaians and Nigerians per their accent.

They then fled the scene and entered a nearby bush when they got wind of the arrival of the armed police.