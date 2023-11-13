2 armed robbers arrested for stealing bitter kola, blame the devil

The bandits were reportedly arrested in the Amichi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Anambra state.

Besides robbing her of her belongings, the pump action-wielding criminals allegedly raped the victim.

A video emerged online which showed the two suspects being interrogated and their pump action gun and the stolen bags of bitter kola were displayed.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga of the Anambra State Police Command said further investigation was ongoing into the incident.

“The command is aware of the video of two persons allegedly confessing to be criminals.

“I will reach out to the community people in the area to ascertain what happened. I have also escalated the information to the DPO in the area for necessary action,” he is quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, a 43-year-old man, called Muhammadu Ali, met his tragic untimely death after a bullet fired from a locally-made gun penetrated him during a bulletproof charm potency trial.

The deceased was a resident of Damaiwa Village via Bursali Ward Zaki Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Bauchi State.

He had gone into Damaiwa bush in the company of four others to test the potency of the charm. However, the charm failed and he was hit by a live bullet, leading to his death.