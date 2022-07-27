2 fetish priests arrested for taking millions to make politician win election but he lost

Pulse.ng reports that the anti-graft agency said the suspects were nabbed for defrauding an aspiring House of Representatives member in Ekiti State of N24 million.

They had promised the politician they would make him win the election, but on the contrary, he lost.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Adifala, confessed to collecting the money, including another N2.9 million, which he said was used to buy the aforementioned items, all of which were used to carry out sacrifices at different times.

"I also linked up on the matter with Ifawole Ajibola (at large), and we continued with the sacrifices together, until we were arrested by the EFCC," he was quoted as saying.

The second suspect, Ibrahim, also admitted to taking the money from the ambitious politicians but was quick to explain that he and his accomplice fulfilled their part of the bargain but the rest was left for God to handle, so they can’t be blamed.

"Our own was just to pray and do the necessary sacrifices, which we did, and to leave the rest to God. However, along the line, the zoning for the reps seat was taken away from Oye-Ekiti to Ikole-Ekiti," he stated.

Despite their explanations, the EFCC said Ibrahim and Adifala would be processed for court depending on the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

In an earlier report, a 62-year-old herbalist was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged teenage girl who was brought to him for spiritual healing.

The Nigerian man, Godwin Sanda, who hails from the Zangun community in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was arrested on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

His arrest followed allegations that he took advantage of the girl’s situation to have sexual intercourse with her forcibly.

He had advised the victim’s mother to go home and leave her child with him to take her medication.

Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed Sanda’s arrest.

"The police have arrested a 62-year-old herbalist for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl suffering from mental disorder brought to the suspect for possible medication.

"The man had advised her mother who brought her to return home pending the time he would cure the girl of her ailment. Taking advantage of the mom’s absence, the herbalist allegedly had carnal knowledge of the girl over the course of her five-day stay at his place.

"After raping her, according to him, the victim escaped from his premises and returned to her parent’s house. The parent, who saw the traumatized girl, reported the matter to the police in Numan," Nguroje said.