Armed robber in court after being caught while selling stolen phone to victim’s wife

The robbery incident happened in February 2019 when the suspect allegedly led a gang of armed robbers to attack one Adewoye on his way home.

The victim, who was the first prosecution witness to testify before the court, told Justice Modupe Nico-Clay that the hoodlums led by Ayeye stabbed him with a dagger and robbed him of his phone and other items worth N78,000.

“The incident happened in February 2019. I was returning from work around 5.30 am when I alighted from the Uber car and crossed to a dark street at Ajah. My earphones were on and my bag was at my back.

“Suddenly, a torchlight was pointed at my eyes and the defendant broke a bottle on my head, used a dagger to stab my back twice, took all my things and left me on the floor bleeding,” Adewoye recounted to the court.

However, luck eluded the suspect when he attempted to ignorantly sell the stolen phone to Adewoye, leading to his arrest.

“When I got home, I told my wife to help me get a small phone to contact my company. She was trying to help me buy a small phone when she returned to inform me that someone wants to sell a Samsung phone for N25,000.

According to the victim, as soon as it became clear to him that the phone that the suspect was trying to sell to his wife was the one that he had been dispossessed of, he signalled her to call the police.

“When the person who wanted to sell the phone to my wife came to my house, he didn’t change his clothes after he and his gang robbed me. So, I told the mobile policeman that he was the one that robbed me but he denied it.

“He said someone gave him the phone to sell. The policeman asked him to get the person who gave him the phone but as the argument was going on, my SIM and memory cards fell from his pocket,” Adewoye added.