Armed robbers escape with bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant woman

The state-owned news outlet reports that Suglo was making his way back from his shop when the bandits riding a motorcycle and brandishing a rifle and machete showed up.

He and his pregnant wife succeeded in entering their room, but before they could close the door, the thieves engaged them in a struggle to get the door open while their kids were in the bedroom.

In the process of the struggle, the robbers fired a shot through the door, which injured Mr Suglo, compelling them to let go of the door. When the robbers entered the couple’s room, they demanded that the pair give them their expensive belongings, which included Suglo's sales from the shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

While at it, the robbers spotted a puffy parcel wrapped in the bag inside Suglo's motorcycle's safe compartment, they grabbed it and rode off thinking they had succeeded in the operation.

However, they realized upon getting to their destination that the only item in the purse they brought back from their heist mission was a loaf of bread that Mr Suglo had brought home, ostensibly for breakfast the following morning.

The determined robbers returned to Suglo's house but did not find him. They shot and killed his pregnant wife, Mrs. Dorothy Suglo, out of despair and rage, then ran away.

Recounting his ordeal to the Daily Graphic on his bed at the Upper West Regional Hospital, Suglo disclosed that the struggle with the robbers lasted for forty-five (45) minutes and that he inflicted a cut on the face of one of the attackers.

He sustained gunshot wounds in his right leg and left shoulder, and a machete wound on his head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being shot seven times, leaped onto his motorcycle and tried to ride to the closest hospital in town, but he passed out en route.

Later, some people discovered and rushed him to the local hospital.

The Daily Graphic was informed by Dr. Robert Amesia, the regional hospital's medical director, that Suglo was in a stable condition and would undergo surgery soon.

As of Tuesday, October 10, a family member told the Daily Graphic that Suglo who is on admission at the hospital heard about the return of the robbers to his home, but didn’t know that they had killed his pregnant wife.