Armed robbers invade block factory at Oyibi, kill one person, fled with cash and phones

“The gang, numbering about five, during the attack also made away with an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones belonging to the victims,” the law enforcement agency said.

The statement added that the police are earnestly on a manhunt for the bandits and are leaving no stone unturned until they are arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law.

“Body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigation and intelligence operation continue to get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the police said.

In another crime-related report, Michael Tetteh, a young man could not hold back his tears after the High Court in Accra sentenced him to life imprisonment and he was whisked from the courtroom to begin his prison journey. On the day he murdered a commercial motorcycle rider during a fight, people tried to restrain him but he wouldn't listen.

The Accra High Court in Accra found him guilty of killing Patrick Gyasi, an okada rider six years ago. A seven-member jury returned a guilty verdict on him.

The now-convict stabbed the deceased in Oduman, close to Amasaman, in the Greater Accra Region with a broken bottle, leading to his death.