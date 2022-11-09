Ghana School of Law directs students to submit social media handles for monitoring

“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it and you will be monitored in terms of conduct. We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you.

“You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks,” he said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

Oppong disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC) executives, urging all students to submit themselves for the character checks before the General Legal Council’s approval if they are indeed prepared to become lawyers and called to the bar.

“Once we are doing our best to ensure that as many of you as possible who want to help yourselves go beyond the stage you are, and we are succeeding, it will not compromise your good character.”

“It’s of no use if you are qualified to go to the second year, and you are told that you cannot go because of bad character,” he added.

The Ghana School of Law has been under scrutiny following certain decisions to strengthen entry requirements for students.

According to the school, the initiatives were to ensure the standard of legal education is not lowered in the country.