Ghana School of Law directs students to submit social media handles for monitoring

Andreas Kamasah

Students of the Ghana School of Law have been directed to submit their various social media handles to the authorities for monitoring to ensure they don’t conduct themselves in ways that breach the legal profession’s code of conduct.

The Director of the School, Yaw Oppong said the legal profession is a noble one and anybody who intends to practice must be ready to abide by its tenets.

“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it and you will be monitored in terms of conduct. We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you.

“You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks,” he said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

Oppong disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC) executives, urging all students to submit themselves for the character checks before the General Legal Council’s approval if they are indeed prepared to become lawyers and called to the bar.

“Once we are doing our best to ensure that as many of you as possible who want to help yourselves go beyond the stage you are, and we are succeeding, it will not compromise your good character.”

“It’s of no use if you are qualified to go to the second year, and you are told that you cannot go because of bad character,” he added.

The Ghana School of Law has been under scrutiny following certain decisions to strengthen entry requirements for students.

According to the school, the initiatives were to ensure the standard of legal education is not lowered in the country.

Also, many analysts, including legal practitioners have questioned the school’s marking schemes which caused many students to fail their exams to be called to the bar, a situation that pushes some Ghanaians to resort to abroad for legal education.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
