I want a broke guy; rich ones are arrogant – Pretty lady says, sparking reactions

Her post left many of her followers in a state of shock that a beautiful young lady of her kind would be lamenting being treated badly by men, to the extent that she decided to lower her expectations.

Some male followers of hers, however, deemed it an opportune time to ‘shoot their shots’ as they tried to prove that they are indeed poor and deserve to be given a chance to date @Ma_Dlamini.

Meanwhile, in a related report, a Ghanaian man is seeking counsel as to whether to go ahead and pay a loan contracted by his girlfriend and her former boyfriend to prove his love to her.

According to the confused young man, before he met his new lover, she and her ex-boyfriend had contracted a loan, which they expended.

However, it appears that the loan was not utilized on any profit-yielding project, and the then-lover did not put any measures in place for its repayment.

The repayment time is obviously due, and the lady has resorted to emotional blackmail to coerce her new boyfriend to assist her service the loan.

The young man sought advice from Accra-based Citi FM/Citi TV’s ‘Sister Sister’ relationship show on how to handle the matter.

“I have tried explaining to her that it's not right but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned,” the man said, as sighted in a post on Sister Sister’s Facebook page.