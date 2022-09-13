Identical twins who ‘share same wife’ impregnate her, not sure who's responsible (video)

The lovers, who are reported to be members of the Akorino, an African indigenous church in Kenya spoke to content creator Nicholas Kioko in a video he posted on his YouTube channel.

"We are family, this is our wife, me and bro we are twins. We share the same wife because we are twins. We live together, we share the same bed. Sisi ni watu na bibi yao. We are twins. Kuna hii kitu twins hukuwa nayo, twin mmoja akipenda pia huyo mwingine anapenda,” Teddy, one of the twins, said in the video.

Although it is unclear which of the twins is responsible for the pregnancy, Peter said they were both happy when Emily disclosed that she was pregnant. He added that they have accepted the pregnancy because they see her as their wife and they all share the same bed.

The twins and Emily appear not bothered about the propriety or otherwise of their relationship, but it has sparked reactions following the virality of the video shared by Nicholas Kioko.

Meanwhile, in another report, prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah aka Osofo Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana has warned women against focusing too much attention on beautifying themselves and channel their energies into money-making.

According to him, “the beauty of women is their curse”, adding that ugly women are the ones making a lot of wealth for themselves and their families, while the beautiful ones are only fixated on enhancing their beauty, which doesn't benefit them at the end of the day.

According to Ghanaweb, Ajagurajah made this assertion while speaking to Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

“In fact, today, I saw a woman driving a very good car. Her face alone made me want to throw up. But she is the one who makes the big money in town,” the prophet said, as quoted by the news website.

“It is a fact that more than half of women who make good money all by themselves and not with the help of any man are very ugly looking. So, don't be so excited and say 'I am aware' when men give you compliments of beauty.

“A lot of the extremely beautiful never find loyal husbands of their own. See the women head porters who chase cars just to pick loads to make a living, and observe some of the women who hawk in traffic. Some are the most beautiful you will find.

“I have not created a human being before but most of the ugly ones have sought their helpers and they are making it while the beautiful ones are just walking around loosely and unguarded,” Ajagurajah said.