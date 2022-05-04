Insanitary conditions at Korle-Bu mortuary and low salaries anger Ghanaians (video)

The video report shows dead bodies lying on the bare floor, gutters within the facility choked with solid and liquid waste believed to have emanated from the corpses, and flies hovering on them all over.

When the reporter spoke to the director of metro-public health at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Madam Florence, she described the situation as a worrying reality.

According to her, the unhygienic conditions prevalent at the mortuary pose health risks to the workers.

As if the insanitary conditions there are not heart-breaking enough, the workers, some of whom have endured such conditions taking care of people’s deceased loved ones for years, earn nothing to write home about.

One of the senior attendants at the mortuary revealed to Asediba that he earns less than GHC1000 as a monthly salary.

He lamented how that money is woefully insufficient and not commensurate with the kind of work they do and the hazards it exposes them to.

Many Ghanaians have called for an overhaul of the country’s premiere hospital’s morgue, saying its current state is not only unbefitting, but also a disrespect to the dead and the workers who attend to them to keep them intact until their burial times are due.

Ghanaian rapper Sakordie took to Twitter to entreat President Akufo-Addo to address the issue as a matter of urgency.

"Ghana's Sick Mortuaries Endanger Workers

this is a very serious issue worth tackling!!! Sad to watch! I had an idea our facilities are in bad conditions but not this bad," he wrote after watching the video report, adding "We can’t sleep on this knowing our loved ones or ourselves might end up there one day."

His colleague dancehall musician, Stonebwoy also added his voice to the call, urging the President and the Ministry of Health to attend to the problem with utmost alacrity.