Ablakwa donates bicycles and helmets to female Muslim JHS and SHS students

He shared lovely photos of himself which show him donating the bicycles and helmets to the hijab-wearing Muslim girls. The photos also show the girls receiving the gifts with a lot of glee boldly written on their faces.

"In the spirit of Eid, I have been donating bicycles and helmets to selected Muslim female day students in long distance JHS and SHS as a new MP's intervention to promote girl child education in the zongos of my beloved constituency," Ablakwa captioned the photos in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, May 3.

The MP is noted for his love for his constituency and the extraordinary development and philanthropic initiatives he has undertaken over the years to better the lives of his constituents.

His latest gesture has sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians applauding him as usual, saying that there is no Ghanaian MP whose performance measures up to his.

Former spokesperson for ex-president John Dramani Maham, and now the Chief Editor - Dailies, UN News at United Nations, Ben Dotsei Malor, in his reaction, wondered how Ablakwa is able to do all the incredible things he has been doing for his constituents.

"I just don't know how you do it but you're in a league of your own. May you continue to make impact and bring critical transformation to lives and into communities. God bless you with greater health, greater wisdom, greater success, greater overflow and abundance.

You're purposeful, careful, targeted and inspirational in your approach. May the results last for decades and centuries," he wrote on Facebook in reaction to Ablakwa’s post.

Most of the MP’s followers said his unusual performance as a lawmaker with little resources is baffling.

Meanwhile, one Michael Kofi Eli predicted a difficult time for whoever might succeed Ablakwa because he has set the bar so high that another MP would struggle to meet it in the future.

"I fear for the person who will succeed that seat after you.

"The standard is very high.