Malawi president sacks Agric Minister and deputy for 'incompetence and negligence'

Andreas Kamasah

Malawi’s President, Lazarus Chakwera, has sacked his Minister for Agriculture and his deputy for “incompetence and gross negligence”.

Lobin Lowe and his deputy, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, have not said anything in relation to their unexpected firing.

Reports say President Chakwera announced their sacking in a televised address on Tuesday evening and hinted that more reshuffles are in the pipeline.

According to the BBC, the latest development follows the halt in the implementation of a programme meant to provide Malawian rural farmers with subsidised fertiliser and farm inputs.

The news outlet reports that President Chakwera has since appointed Sam Kawale, formerly the lands minister, to replace the Agriculture Minister.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo has pleaded with 80 agitating New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament to allow Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, to finish Ghana’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund before a decision can be taken on calls for his sack.

In a crunch meeting with the lawmakers at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo argued that the deal is near completion and therefore the MPs should wait a little longer.

The President says, terminating the appointment of Mr. Ofori-Atta will disrupt the programme.

Led by Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, the MPs held a press conference Tuesday, October 25, 2022 and called for Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen’s dismissals.

He said: “The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern known to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without any positive response.”

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he added.

Relatedly, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a motion to have the Finance Minister impeached.

The Banda Ahenkro MP at a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, said both Majority and Minority leaders have already commenced discussion about the vote of censure against Mr. Ofori-Atta.

