Police arrest 3 Methodist JHS students and 6 hooligans for attacking teacher

The above-mentioned school has been closed since Friday, July 29, 2022, but is expected to be open today.

Law enforcement officers are reportedly looking for a drug store operator believed to be the uncle of one of the suspect students, who allegedly sells psychopharmacological drugs, particularly tramadol and D10, to youth who then abuse them and engage in all forms of deviant behaviour.

On July 24, 2022, when the teacher was attacked, one of the students in question had reportedly taken the hard drugs and was dizzy and drowsy in the classroom.

The teacher reportedly sanctioned him and warned him against forming a gang with town folks to engage in drug abuse.

The student was unhappy about the teacher’s counsel, so he went to inform his gang members, with whom they attacked the teacher after school while he was on his way home. They made him kneel and apologise.

Although the suspects were made to sign a bond of good behavior when they were summoned to the chief’s palace, Abuakwa North Municipal authorities caused their arrest and handed them over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.

Alhaji Umar Bodinga, the MCE, said the move is meant to send a strong warning to others that hooliganism is punishable by law.