Police storm same-sex marriage venue, arrest 19 guests as couple flees

Andreas Kamasah

Operatives of Nigeria’s Kano State Hisbah Board stormed a same-sex wedding event, arrested no fewer than 19 guests and launched a search for the couple.

According to pulse.ng, the dramatic incident occurred at an event Centre in the metropolis where guests, friends and loved ones of the said couple had gathered to witness the knot-tying of the two.

“It was gathered that the Hisbah operatives stormed the event centre because the wedding ceremony commenced, and arrested those, who were said to have come to witness the union of one Abba and Mujahid.

“The arrested suspects, who were in their early 20s, were 15 females and four males.

“Confirming the incident, the Commander General of the board, Sheikh Harun Ibn Sina said the arrest was made after a tip-off from a resident.

“According to the Hisbah commander, the duo tagged as bride and groom escaped, as they quickly noticed the arrival of officials of the agency.

“Speaking further, Sina revealed that the event planner, 21-year-old Salma Usman, was in custody, adding that the board would intensify efforts to arrest the fleeing couple.

“He said the board would hand over those in custody to the police for necessary action, as most of the ladies claimed to have been invited for the wedding from neighbouring states,” the news website reports.

Nigerian National Assembly passed a stringent law in 2013 that criminalises same-sex marriages.

Hisbah is an Islamic doctrine referring to upholding "community morals", based on the Quranic injunction to "enjoin good and forbid wrong".

The Kano State Hisbah Corps is a religious police force in Kano state, Nigeria. It is responsible for the enforcement of Shari'a to only Muslims in Kano state and other parts of northern Nigeria. Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa is the founder and former chief commander of Hisba. As of 2022, its commander is Haruna Ibn-Sina.

