Sex positions: Doggy style wouldn’t lead to stroke - Physiotherapy Assoc.

Evans Effah

The Ghana Physiotherapy Association has debunked claims that certain sex positions can lead to stroke.

According to the association, there is no evidence to show that for example ‘doggy’ sex position can lead to stroke in both men and women.

This comes on the back of suggestions made on state-owned GTV’s breakfast show by a Consultant physiotherapist that the ‘doggy’ sex position can lead to stroke.

But a statement issued by the association and signed by its Public Relations Officer said: “There is no evidence to support this claim. Physiotherapists over the world believe in Evidence-based Practice.”

The association thus advised the public to “disregard the claim.”

It further called for circumspection to avoid misinformation,” when discussing such issues.

The Ghana Physiotherapy Association also urged the public to “seek the advice of certified and qualified physiotherapists on such matters’’.

In 2016, indiatimes.com also reported South Africa’s Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, has said that doing it ‘doggy’ style is a major cause of cancer and stroke.

The minister opined that after three years of arduous research, he found that the high pumping of blood during sex when one is standing or kneeling overloads the veins in the legs which ultimately causes stroke.

On cancer – one of the main causes of cancer is stress, fatigue, and tiredness. The most energy-consuming and stressful sexual position for men is doggy; hence the connection is more than clear.

Mr. Motsoaledi stated also that the reason why married South African men die and leave their wives a lot these days could be as a result of their love for the ‘doggy' style position.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
