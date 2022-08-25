Sex positions: Doggy style wouldn’t lead to stroke - Physiotherapy Assoc.

This comes on the back of suggestions made on state-owned GTV’s breakfast show by a Consultant physiotherapist that the ‘doggy’ sex position can lead to stroke.

But a statement issued by the association and signed by its Public Relations Officer said: “There is no evidence to support this claim. Physiotherapists over the world believe in Evidence-based Practice.”

The association thus advised the public to “disregard the claim.”

It further called for circumspection to avoid misinformation,” when discussing such issues.

The Ghana Physiotherapy Association also urged the public to “seek the advice of certified and qualified physiotherapists on such matters’’.

In 2016, indiatimes.com also reported South Africa’s Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, has said that doing it ‘doggy’ style is a major cause of cancer and stroke.

The minister opined that after three years of arduous research, he found that the high pumping of blood during sex when one is standing or kneeling overloads the veins in the legs which ultimately causes stroke.

“On cancer – one of the main causes of cancer is stress, fatigue, and tiredness. The most energy-consuming and stressful sexual position for men is doggy; hence the connection is more than clear.”