The new directive was made known by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta during the presentation of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
2022 budget: Gov't gives NaBCo recruits good news
The government has directed all beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) to remain at post for another year.
According to Ken Ofori-Atta, the government will through the initiative support the beneficiaries to gain access to capital, training, technical skills, and mentoring to enable them to launch and operate their own businesses under the initiative.
The initiative, dubbed, 'YouStart' is looking to create 1 million jobs with a seed capital of GH¢1 billion and would take effect from March 2022.
He said: "the NABCO programme was designed as a temporary stepping stone for young graduates for a period of three years. In the last three years, 100,000 young graduates have benefitted from the NABCO programme.
"With over 33,000 trainees already securing jobs, the government will work to ensure that the remaining NABCO trainees are effectively supported to take advantage of the opportunities YouStart presents."
"The YouStart initiative which proposes to use GH¢1 billion each year to catalyze an ecosystem to create 1 million jobs and in partnership with the Finance Institutions and Development Partners, raise another 2 billion cedis," be said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh