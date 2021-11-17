2022 budget: Gov't gives NaBCo recruits good news

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, the government will through the initiative support the beneficiaries to gain access to capital, training, technical skills, and mentoring to enable them to launch and operate their own businesses under the initiative.

The initiative, dubbed, 'YouStart' is looking to create 1 million jobs with a seed capital of GH¢1 billion and would take effect from March 2022.

He said: "the NABCO programme was designed as a temporary stepping stone for young graduates for a period of three years. In the last three years, 100,000 young graduates have benefitted from the NABCO programme.

"With over 33,000 trainees already securing jobs, the government will work to ensure that the remaining NABCO trainees are effectively supported to take advantage of the opportunities YouStart presents."