21 persons arrested in Ho for allegedly pushing LGBTQI agenda granted bail

They are expected to submit a valid ID to the court.

However, the substantive case would be heard by the Circuit Court on a later date and the docket has been submitted to the office of the Attorney General for advice.

The suspects were made up of 16 women and five men between the ages of 20-35.

Items retrieved from the suspects after the arrest included materials on LGBTQI+ and transgender activities used during their gathering and their mobile phones, which are in the custody of the police to aid in their investigations.