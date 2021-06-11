RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

21 persons arrested in Ho for allegedly pushing LGBTQI agenda granted bail

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A Ho High Court 2 has granted bail to some 21 persons suspected to be members of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI) people who were arrested for unlawful assembly at the Nurses and Midwives Hotel, Ho on May 21, 2021.

The court presided over by His Lordship Justice Yaw Owoahene-Acheampong withheld the application at a bail sum of GH¢5,000 for each applicant with one surety each.

They are expected to submit a valid ID to the court.

However, the substantive case would be heard by the Circuit Court on a later date and the docket has been submitted to the office of the Attorney General for advice.

The suspects were made up of 16 women and five men between the ages of 20-35.

Items retrieved from the suspects after the arrest included materials on LGBTQI+ and transgender activities used during their gathering and their mobile phones, which are in the custody of the police to aid in their investigations.

According to the police after the arrest, the program was sponsored by some organizations championing the activities of LGBTQI.

