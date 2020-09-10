They were found guilty of 181 cases of unprofessionalism in their duty.

The cases include absent from duty without permission, engaging in part-time gainful business outside the Service without permission, insubordination, drunk on duty, and failure to make an entry in an official document, negligently permitting a prisoner to escape from lawful custody, and misuse of firearms.

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the affected officers were from the ranks of Constable to Assistant Commissioner of Police that is; "Constable, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Superintendent, Chief Superintendent and Assistant Commissioner of Police."

She said during investigations, 151 of the cases reported were found to be partially true, and aside from the 28 officers who were dismissed, some officers were also reduced in ranks after investigations into their cases.

Ghana police

She noted that in 2019, out of the 291 complaints made against police officers, 191 were proven guilty.

However, some police personnel, including 43 from the Headquarters, were commended for exemplary conduct between January and August 2020.

"The Police Administration is making efforts to educate the men and women on the need to exhibit professionalism at all times.

"The Service will not shield any personnel who misconducts himself or herself in the course of duty to bring the name of the Service into disrepute," Supt Abayie-Buckman added.