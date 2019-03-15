He said the tangles at the administration level is due to the machinations of politicians.

In a post on Facebook, A Plus wrote: "This is what happens when politicians unnecessarily poke their noses into things that do not concern them. The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) eventually closed down following students riot over unreasonable dismissal of lecturers. This is entirely Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s doing".

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who was instrumental in the removal of the former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the UEW, Prof. Mawutor Avoke is in a tussle with the current one following the dismissal of some lecturers.

Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni last Friday, sacked three senior staff of the school, Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh, former Upper East Regional Minister and Principal of the College of Languages Education at Ajumako, Dr. Frimpong Kakyire Duku who is the local President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Dr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, a former Alumni President who was representing the alumni on the University Council.

The school has been closed down indefinitely following student protests over the dismissed lecturers that turned bloody.