Dr. Mustapha Hamid said the fallout of the Airbus bribery scandal means Mahama could become a fugitive in France, the UK and US.

He explained that court documents concerning the scandal directly indict Mahama due to his involvement.

Dr. Hamid, who doubles as the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongos, therefore, warned that Ghanaians risk voting for a man who could be an international fugitive.

READ ALSO: Government pushes for $30 million compensation from Airbus

NPP’s Deputy Campaign Manager, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

“Whichever way you look at it, a former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, has been accused in court documents, appearing in three countries of his personal involvement in an international bribery scandal values at five million euros,” he said at a press conference in Accra.

“What this means is that John Mahama could soon face the international criminal justice system. This is the man who is on your ballot paper and you, as a Ghanaian voter, will be handed that paper on Monday to choose your President for the next four years.

“You risk choosing a President who will be a fugitive in France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Prosecutors in all three countries, in striking a deal with Airbus for the fines, made it clear that it will not stop them from pursuing the individuals around.

“This means that candidate Mahama risks arrest if he steps anywhere near those shores. Can you imagine a President of the Republic of Ghana who has an international arrest warrant on his head?”

Earlier this year, it emerged that some top Ghanaian officials allegedly received bribes from Airbus to grant the company business favours.

UK court documents revealed that the bribery scandal happened between 2009 and 2015 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.

Ghana was one of five countries caught up in the scandal, with Airbus subsequently being slapped with a £3 billion fine.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has begun efforts to get the country’s share of compensation from the controversial Airbus scandal repatriated to Ghana.

This was disclosed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who said plans are underway to retrieve the funds.

He said Ghana is due about $30 million in compensation, adding that government has been engaging an international law in the last six months in a bid to retrieve the funds.