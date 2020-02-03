According to him, the NDC flagbearer's campaign could take a hit due to the fact that the scandal happened during a time when he was Vice President.

“…It is most likely that because it was his [Mahama] administration that has been fingered in this matter, definitely his campaign will take a bit of a hit,” Mr. Cudjoe told Accra-based Citi FM.

Over the weekend, it emerged that some top Ghanaian officials allegedly received bribes from Airbus to grant the company business favours.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo orders investigation into Airbus bribes under Mills-Mahama era

President of IMANI AFRICA, Franklin Cudjoe

UK court documents revealed that the bribery scandal happened between 2009 and 2015 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.

Mr. Cudjoe said, although Mahama’s name was not directly mentioned, that fact that he served during that administration could affect his campaign ahead of the December polls.

“Although he has not been mentioned in particular, it was his administration that was involved – partially as a vice president and later, a president.

“I’m sure he’s had to take the heat just as we are apportioning blame to the presidency when there have been several acts of corruption under this administration,” the IMANI President explained.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

READ ALSO: Stop the hypocrisy; you commissioned toilets - Oppong Nkrumah jabs Mahama

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has ordered an inquiry into allegations that Airbus, Europe’s largest aircraft manufacturers, paid bribes to government officials under the Mills-Mahama administration.

A Jubilee House statement signed by the Director of Communications, Eugen Arhin, said the President has referred the matter to the Office of Special Prosecutor to collaborate with its UK’s counterparts to conduct a prompt inquiry to determine the complicity or otherwise of any Ghanaian government official, past or present.

The statement also charged that the necessary legal action will be taken against any official as required by the laws of Ghana if found culpable.