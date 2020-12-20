The address, which is slated for 8:00 pm, will be the President’s 20th since Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 case.

The country has come a long way from March when the first two cases were recorded, however, the number of daily infections has reduced in recent months.

Akufo-Addo last addressed the nation on November 11, where he cautioned that Ghanaians were letting their guard down.

He noted that some citizens were failing to adhere to social distancing protocols, as well as wearing face masks and hand-washing.

He also used the opportunity to announce that all health workers will pay no income taxes on their salaries till the end of the year.

Tonight’s address will be Akufo-Addo’s first since he was successfully re-elected to a second term in office.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total COVID-19 case count currently stands at 53,653, although the active cases are 991.

Also, 52,331 infected persons have been discharged, while the respiratory disease has claimed 331 lives.