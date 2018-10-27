Pulse.com.gh logo
Assault on military chief in Wa by police deliberate- officer

The assaulted officer, Airborne Force (ABF) detachment commander Captain Lisbon Mantey, was beaten and his gun seized by a Police patrol team in the Wa Municipality, according to the "restricted" statement sighted by Pulse.com.gh.

The alleged assault on the military chief stationed in Wa in the Upper West Region was deliberate, a statement signed by the Regional Security Liaison Officer, Captain Simon Ansu Tengabo (Rtd) has said.

“The assault was deliberate and some of the comments being made by the Police personnel involved in the assault speak volume in support of this conclusion."

Captain Mantey, who is part of the Operation Vanguard, the anti-galamsey task force formed to end illegal mining in the country, was on his way home when he was attacked.

The statement, which was addressed to the National Security Coordinator, warned that the military was planning to retaliate.

The statement said despite Capt. Mantey identifying himself, the Policemen failed to listen to him and rather beat him up and seized his gun.

“[The soldier] was stopped by Police, and even though he identified himself, they refused to listen to his pleas. He was severely beaten and detained,” sections of the statement read.

It added that this is just one of many cases where the Police and military situated in Wa have clashed.

The statement indicated that just last Saturday, October 20, a Police Lance Corporal who was ‘misbehaving’ was slapped by an army commander.

It further pointed to instances where the Police and military have previously refused to work together despite being enlisted as part of the Operation Vanguard team.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

