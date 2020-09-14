The 2020 BECE officially kickstarts today (Monday, September 14, 2020) for all final year Junior High School (JHS) students.

However, some students in Kpalba in the Northern region were left stranded after days of torrential rainfall and the opening of the Bagre dam submerged many communities.

The floods have so far destroyed many homes and properties, while at least seven persons have reportedly died.

Days of torrential rainfall has led to many communities in the Northern region getting flooded

As of Saturday, some BECE candidates couldn’t find a way to get to the exams centre in Saboba after being cut off by the floods.

However, on Sunday the students finally managed to get to the examination centre, via canoe transportation.

“We were able to cross the river with canoes from our fathers back home,” Issah Zubiru, the School Prefect of Kpalba AP Junior High School, said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“We moved to the next community with seven canoes. We then met three other canoes in that community which transported us to the next community.”

Zubiru further stated that they had to trek for a long distance after alighting from the canoe in order to get to the exams centre.

According to him, each student was also charged a fee of GHc2 before being transported across the water.

“We had to pay GHS 2.00 each. We then covered quite a distance on foot. After some time, a pick up came for us, then a bus took us from there to Saboba,” he added.