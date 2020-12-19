President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

READ ALSO: NDC reduced Rawlings from hero to zero before his death – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The NDC, meanwhile, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

Reacting to this, Mr. Otchere-Darko said Mahama must stop deceiving his supporters before any harm is caused.

He also called on the NDC’s presidential candidate to concede if he knows he doesn’t have any evidence to suggest the election was rigged.

Gabby's Facebook post

“Dear John, if you know you don’t have the evidence to go to court please concede now,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Stop deceiving your supporters now before any gross harm is done. The real contest on both sides is on parliamentaries. You know it!”

Meanwhile, some supporters of the opposition NDC have been demonstrating against the EC over the outcome of the elections.