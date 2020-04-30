The renowned epidemiologist posited that the two days that was given to people in the lockdown areas led to mass fleeing to other regions.

According to him, most of the people that left the lockdown cities of Accra and Kumasi had the virus which they have spread to other regions.

Speaking at a World Health Organisation (WHO) media briefing in Accra, Prof. Koram said: For the cases around the country, it's obvious that it's from their contacts with those from Accra and Kumasi."

"Because at the beginning when the decision was taken to lockdown Accra and Kumasi some grace period was given and within that grace period, a few people left Accra and it happens that those who left where carrying the virus and their samples have been brought in which confirmed it", he said.

Meanwhile, Ghana's COVID-19 cases have increased to 2,074.

The number of recovered persons has also gone up from 188 to 212. This was disclosed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).