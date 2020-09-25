The group, clamoring for the secession of the Volta Region, earlier this morning blocked roads into the region demanding for independence.

According to leaders of the group, the Ghanaian government should grant them their independence to rename the region to Western Togoland.

But in a reaction to this development, the MP said the group is a threat to national security and must be dealt with ruthlessly.

The legislator said their days are number and we should deal with them mercilessly and ruthlessly.

Manhyia North Constituency MP, Collins Owusu Amankwaa

“What they did bothers on criminality. They have engaged in armed robbery by seizing the mobile phones of people and also holding the police hostage. Their days are numbered and they deserve no mercy".

Some armed men believed to be members of the Western Togoland secession on Froday dawn reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.