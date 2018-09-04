Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads

The protesters, clad in red and wielding placards with bold inscriptions as "Fix Our Roads", "Is Our Health Not Important", "2020 oooooh", "Our Road Need To Be Good", "Fix Our Roads" among others.
According to the residents, although the responsibility to reconstruct the roads is not in the hands of the MP, Ms Safo should use her influence in government to get the roads in good shape.
Ms Safo doubles as the Minister of State at the presidency in charge of Public Procurement.
The protesters, car owners and commercial drivers said they have been visiting the mechanic on a daily basis due to the deplorable roads.
Kwabenya and its surrounding communities including Taifa,Dome, Pillar Two, Haatso, Agbogba and Ashongman, have numerous potholes and untarred roads.