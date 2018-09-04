Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads

news

Residents of Dome-Kwabenya in Accra have hit the streets in protest against the Member of Parliament for the area, Sara Adwoa Safo over the deplorable road network in the constituency.

According to the residents, although the responsibility to reconstruct the roads is not in the hands of the MP, Ms Safo should use her influence in government to get the roads in good shape.

The protesters, clad in red and wielding placards with bold inscriptions as "Fix Our Roads", "Is Our Health Not Important", "2020 oooooh", "Our Road Need To Be Good", "Fix Our Roads" among others.

Ms Safo doubles as the Minister of State at the presidency in charge of Public Procurement.

The protesters, car owners and commercial drivers said they have been visiting the mechanic on a daily basis due to the deplorable roads.

They, however, pleaded with the MP and other relevant authorities to come to their aid and fix the roads in the vicinity.

Kwabenya and its surrounding communities including Taifa,Dome, Pillar Two, Haatso, Agbogba and Ashongman, have numerous potholes and untarred roads.