Drinking of palm wine poses health risk – Minister warns

Drinking of palm wine could have health implications on consumers, the Minister of Science, Technology, Environment and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has said.

He said most tappers use pesticides to process the drink, which is very dangerous to human health.

According to him, the effect could be dire if the menace was not immediately checked and could lead to all kinds of cancers in the near future.

Speaking at the 3rd National Policy Summit in Kumasi last Tuesday, the Minister said palm wine tappers need to be educated on the effects on using pesticides.

He noted that some persons even use the pesticides in preserving food items like ‘Koobi’ and tiger nuts.

Prof. Frimpong Boateng warned that such actions put the health of consumers at risk and must therefore be halted.

The Minister also spoke against the widespread use of weedicides by some farmers in cultivating their crops.

According to him, such a practice is bad because not only does the weedicide destroy the weeds but also the fertility of the soil.

He added that government has instituted the national science and technology policy to drive the activities of all sectors of the economy.

He emphasized that Ghana’s education system needs to adopt a more science and technology-based approach in order to catch up with the advanced worlds.

He also announced that the Ministry was working on producing Ghana's first electronic car soon.