Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Drinking of palm wine poses health risk – Minister warns


Health Alert Drinking of palm wine poses health risk – Minister warns

Prof. Frimpong Baoteng said most tappers use pesticides to process the drink, which is very dangerous to human health.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Drinking of palm win poses health risk – Minister warns play

Drinking of palm win poses health risk – Minister warns

Drinking of palm wine could have health implications on consumers, the Minister of Science, Technology, Environment and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, has said.

He said most tappers use pesticides to process the drink, which is very dangerous to human health.

READ ALSO: Tragedy: 5 die in accident at Ashaiman

According to him, the effect could be dire if the menace was not immediately checked and could lead to all kinds of cancers in the near future.

Speaking at the 3rd National Policy Summit in Kumasi last Tuesday, the Minister said palm wine tappers need to be educated on the effects on using pesticides.

File Photo play

File Photo

 

He noted that some persons even use the pesticides in preserving food items like ‘Koobi’ and tiger nuts.

Prof. Frimpong Boateng warned that such actions put the health of consumers at risk and must therefore be halted.

The Minister also spoke against the widespread use of weedicides by some farmers in cultivating their crops.

According to him, such a practice is bad because not only does the weedicide destroy the weeds but also the fertility of the soil.

He added that government has instituted the national science and technology policy to drive the activities of all sectors of the economy.

READ ALSO: Child Abuse: Police search for 'wicked' mother who poured hot water on daughter

He emphasized that Ghana’s education system needs to adopt a more science and technology-based approach in order to catch up with the advanced worlds.

He also announced that the Ministry was working on producing Ghana's first electronic car soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Humour: 'Kɔti Yɛ Aboa', 'ɛtwɛ Nim Nyansa' and other funny town names crack up Ghanaian MPs Humour 'Kɔti Yɛ Aboa', 'ɛtwɛ Nim Nyansa' and other funny town names crack up Ghanaian MPs
Tribute: Amissah-Arthur's widow angry over insults used on husband by politicians Tribute Amissah-Arthur's widow angry over insults used on husband by politicians
Murder Trial: JB Danquah 'killer' to petition ICC to name NPP members who contracted him Murder Trial JB Danquah 'killer' to petition ICC to name NPP members who contracted him
Tribute: Rawlings bids Amissah-Arthur farewell Tribute Rawlings bids Amissah-Arthur farewell
Tone Down: Stop criticizing Police unnecessarily – Regional Commander urges public Tone Down Stop criticizing Police unnecessarily – Regional Commander urges public
Energy: Gov't begins process to amend Ameri deal Energy Gov't begins process to amend Ameri deal

Recommended Videos

Rib Cracking Names: Funny Ghanaian village names you have probably never heard of Rib Cracking Names Funny Ghanaian village names you have probably never heard of
Pastor's Rides: Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce Pastor's Rides Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce
Growing Population: Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns Growing Population Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns



Top Articles

1 Tragedy 5 die in accident at Ashaimanbullet
2 Threat Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gunbullet
3 Injustice Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being stubbornbullet
4 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
5 Midland Assault Police pleads not guilty in courtbullet
6 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
7 Video Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaimanbullet
8 In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money –...bullet
9 Accusations Gov't interference cause of recent police...bullet
10 Police Brutality Police Commander interdicted over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Daniel Asiedu is alleged to have murdered JB Danquah
J.B. Danquah Murder Sexy Dondon asks NPP's Obiri Boahen to come clean in JB 's murder
Zongo youth chase away IGP in Kumasi
Suggestion First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP
Nana Oye Lithur
School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report
Child Abuse Police search for 'wicked' mother who poured hot water on daughter