Fire guts Makola market

Kojo Emmanuel

Fire outbreak at a building opposite the Makola market in Accra, destroying shops, stalls, and goods.

The fire which is said to have started around 9:30 am on Monday, July 5, 2021, was still raging by the time this article was published.

Fire personnel supported by one fire tender have been battling the fire.

It is unclear what might have caused the fire.

More soon...

