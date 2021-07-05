The fire which is said to have started around 9:30 am on Monday, July 5, 2021, was still raging by the time this article was published.
Fire outbreak at a building opposite the Makola market in Accra, destroying shops, stalls, and goods.
Fire personnel supported by one fire tender have been battling the fire.
It is unclear what might have caused the fire.
More soon...
