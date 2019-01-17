Over 80 shops have been reportedly destroyed following a fire outbreak at the Odorna Market at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Wednesday night.

Eyewitnesses say the fire spread quickly through the market and ended up destroying large quantities of goods belonging to traders.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the fire began at around 8:00pm, but onlookers were powerless to control the situation.

However, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service later arrived with four fire tenders to help bring the fire under control.

So far, no casualties have been recorded, although over 80 shops and goods running into thousands of Ghana cedis were burnt.

The Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korley Constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, rushed to the scene and called for an assessment of the fire to prevent future recurrences.

The Executive Secretary of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s Task-Force at the Market, Richard Mensah, also said immediate steps will be taken to unearth the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, this is the second time in the last six years that the Odorna Market has been gutted by fire.

In 2013, a similar fire incident hit the market after traders had closed and locked up the place.