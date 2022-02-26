RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

First batch of stranded Ghanaian students evacuated from Ukraine

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The first batch of Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine is now in safe hands in Romania.

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine
In line with an arrangement between the government of Ghana and Romania, the latter will cater for the evacuated students while more efforts are made to rescue the remaining ones from harm’s way.

The safe evacuation of the students was confirmed by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) on its Twitter page on Saturday, February 26.

Reports say the students who were in Chernivtsi have evacuated as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration via Ghana’s Mission in Berne, Switzerland.

According to the ministry, airlifting the stranded Ghanaians has been difficult due to a shutdown of Ukrainian airspace. It, therefore, thought it prudent to carry out the evacuation by land through neighbouring Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary.

READ ALSO: Speaker Bagbin's comments about me are unfair - Joseph Osei-Owusu

3news.com reported that another batch of the students was on its way to Hungary while a bus will be available on Monday to take the remaining to Poland, whose border is said to be choked.

Earlier, it emerged that a train carrying some of the Ghanaian students in Ukraine got attacked by Russians but they escaped unhurt.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who is also the ranking member of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

The lawmaker revealed this on The Key Points on TV3/3FM with Dzifa Bampoh on Saturday, February 26.

He was speaking concerning the decision by the Government of Ghana to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine.

